Court to hear suit seeking removal of Amnesty boss Nov 12

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Co-ordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Dokubo, is expected to appear before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday over alleged illegal stay in office.

The presiding judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, had last week summoned the Amnesty boss to appear before the court to show course why an exparte motion seeking his removal from office should not be heard and granted by the court.

The plaintiff in the suit, Fred Akepe Ujobolo, had approached the court on November 7 through his counsel, Oluwafemi Olawuyi, in an exparte motion to declare the continuous stay in office of Professor Dokubo as illegal.

The suit also joined the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as the second defendant in the matter.

The judge had then ordered that ”The defendants are directed to appear before this court on Tuesday, the 12th of November, 2019 and show course why the injunction being sought by the plaintiff/applicant in the motion exparte dated and filed on 30/10/19 should not be made”.

In the affidavit in support of the exparte motion, deposed to by Jeffrey Bolimi Amosu, Spokesman of the Niger Delta Transparency and Accountability Movement on behalf of the plaintiff, he said despite the pendency of the suit, the 1st defendant (Dokubo) still occupies, acts and enjoys the office as S.A to the President on Amnesty Programme.

He said the 1st defendant has also gone ahead to defend the 2020 budget at the National Assembly adding that if he proceeds with the implementation and execution of the 2020 budget while the suit is still pending, it may result in damage to and for the applicant.

