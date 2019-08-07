Court to hear DSS motion for Sowore’s detention tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed August 8 to rule on an application by the Department of State Service (DSS) to detain the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore for 90 days pending the conclusion of its investigation.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo on Tuesday adjourned the ex parte application to enable him view he video clips attached to the application by the DSS.

Earlier, counsel to the DSS, G. O. Abadua said the application to detain Sowore beyond the 48 hours required by law following his arrest.

Sowore, who is the publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 general elections, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday by DSS operatives in Lagos.

The state agency said Sowore was arrested on account of the #RevolutionNow protest which he is organising nationwide to protest alleged bad governance in the country.

Sowore was moved to Abuja on Sunday morning and is currently being detained in the custody of the DSS.

