Court throws out Iwu’s application for trial transfer

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday threw out an application filed by a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Maurice Iwu, seeking the transfer of his N1.23bn fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja.

Oweibo, while throwing out the application, held that it lacked merit, and adjourned the case till April 28 for trial.

He said a look at the list of witnesses submitted by the anti-graft agency showed that most of the witnesses were in Lagos, with some retired, hence justice would be better served for the trial to proceed in Lagos.

At the last court proceedings, the counsel to Iwu, Ahmed Raji (SAN), told Justice Oweibo that the transfer was necessary so as not to subject the defendant to great hardship.

He said Iwu resides in Abuja but always travels to Lagos whenever the case came up.

“My Lord, this defendant is over 70 years of age, and he always travels down to Lagos whenever the case is coming up. Then he books a hotel. It will amount to great agony for him to continue with this trial in Lagos,” he said.

The senior lawyer also submitted that since the transaction which led to this charge was done in Abuja, the case should be heard in the nation’s capital.

EFCC Counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, asked the court to reject the application because all the witnesses listed in the proof of evidence including the bank officials reside in Lagos and Ibadan. He also argued that it was the Lagos zonal office of the anti-graft agency that investigated the case.

