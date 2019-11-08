Court summons Amnesty boss, Dokubo, over alleged illegal stay in office

ADVERTISEMENT

A federal high court in Abuja has issued a summon on the Special Adviser to President Mohammadu Buhari, and the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Dokubo, to appear before it over his alleged illegal stay in office.

The order was given by Justice Ahmed Mohammed on November 7 where the court also directed that Dokubo should appear on November 12 to show cause why the order sought against him in an exparte motion should not be granted.

The plaintiff in the suit, Mr. Fred Akepe Ujobolo, had through his counsel, Mr. Oluwafemi Olawuyi approached the court in an exparte motion to declare the continuous stay in office of Professor Dokubo as illegal.

The plaintiff also joined the Attoney-General of the Federation (AGF) as the second defendant in the matter.

In an affidavit in support of the exparte motion, deposed to by Jeffrey Bolimi Amosu, Spokesman of the Niger Delta Transparency and Accountability Movement on behalf of the plaintiff, he said despite the pendency of the suit, Dokubo is still occupying, acting and enjoying the office as the head of the Amnesty Programme.

In the originating summons, dated October 30, the plaintiff asked for an interim injunction restraining Dokubo from continued occupying the office of the Special Adviser to the President and the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme pending the determination of the substantive suit.

