Court strikes out suit seeking Omo-Agege’s removal

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday dismissed a suit seeking to remove Deputy Senate President Senator Ovie Omo-Agege over alleged perjury.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed held that the case instituted against Omo-Agege was a gross abuse of court process having been filed in several courts.

Justice Mohammed who held that the issue brought against Omo-Agege had already been laid to rest after Justice Othman Musa of the FCT High Court delivered a judgment in the matter and awarded N300, 000 cost against each of the plaintiffs

A civil group, Incorporated Trustees of Empowerment for Unemployed Youths Initiative, had on May 19, approached the court, asking an order for the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return issued to Omo-Agege.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

The group also prayed the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining Omo-Agege from occupying the office of senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District and Deputy Senate President.

It said its suit was based on the grounds that Omo-Agege was not a competent, fit and proper person to occupy such an office considering the conviction hanging over his neck.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App