Court stops Obaseki from arresting, prosecuting Oshiomhole

A Federal High Court in Abuja has extended the order stopping the Edo State Government and Governor Godwin Obaseki from arresting and prosecuting the suspended chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole over an indictment in a white paper submitted to the state government.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed on Wednesday ordered all the parties to maintain status quo pending the hearing of the matter on June 29.

The judge had earlier directed the state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Justice J. Oyomire, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the Department of State Services (DSS), who are joined as parties to the suit, not to take any action pending the determination of the issue of jurisdiction.

A panel of inquiry headed by Justice J. Oyomire had in a white paper indicted Oshiomhole of corruption, and recommended his arrest and prosecution.

Oshiomhole had on June 1 in an ex parte motion, through his lawyer, West Idahosa Esq asked the court to stop his arrest and prosecution on account of the white paper.

But the Edo Government, through their lawyer, Mr. Alex Ejesieme (SAN) rushed to the court with a preliminary objection to stop the ex parte order from being granted.

Ejesieme had earlier objected to the hearing of the case by the court on the ground that the court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter.

In his ruling after listening to parties in the matter, the court held, ”An interim order is hereby made restraining the prosecution of the applicant pursuant to the report submitted to the 1st to 3rd respondents or any white paper, pending the determination of the issue of jurisdiction raised in the 1st to 4th respondents notice preliminary objection”.

The court also directed Oshiomhole’s counsel to serve all the respondents his processes within 48 hours.

The case has been adjourned to June 29 for hearing.

