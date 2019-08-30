Court stops AGF, EFCC from seizing Yari’s assets

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from taking further steps to seize the property of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari.

Justice Nkeonye Maha on Friday gave the order to the parties, explaining that it was to preserve the justice of the matter pending the determination of the counter affidavit by the EFCC.

Counsel to Yari, Mahmud Magaji (SAN) had brought the application pleading with the court to stop efforts by the parties to seize his client’s property over allegations of corruption.

The court had on August 19 summoned the AGF and EFCC to show cause why Yari’s application to stop the seizure should not be made.

