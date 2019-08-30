  1. Home
  2. Law
  3. Court stops AGF, EFCC from seizing Yari’s assets
ADVERTISEMENT

Court stops AGF, EFCC from seizing Yari’s assets

By John Chuks Azu Published Date
High Court

A Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from taking further steps to seize the property of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari.

Justice Nkeonye Maha on Friday gave the order to the parties, explaining that it was to preserve the justice of the matter pending the determination of the counter affidavit by the EFCC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Counsel to Yari, Mahmud Magaji (SAN) had brought the application pleading with the court to stop efforts by the parties to seize his client’s property over allegations of corruption.

The court had on August 19 summoned the AGF and EFCC to show cause why Yari’s application to stop the seizure should not be made.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.