Court sentences two armed robbers to death by hanging

ADVERTISEMENT

An Osun State High Court has sentenced two men to death by hanging after finding them guilty of armed robbery.

The trial judge, Justice Jide Falola sitting in Ila-orangun on Wednesday, handed down the death sentence on Ayodeji Adeleke and Abiodun Oyedunmola.

The convicts were arraigned on a two-count charge of armed robbery and conspiracy contrary to section 1(1) and 2 (a) and 6(b) and punishable under section 1(1)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provision) Act.

READ: Maryam Sanda to die by hanging for killing her husband

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The prosecution counsel from the state Ministry of Justice, Muyiwa Ogunleye, told the court that the convicts committed the offence on 14th of April 2016 when they attacked one Owonifari Muiydeen at his house in Oke-Ila.

He also said that the convicts robbed one Mr. Bayepade Olubunmi on 3rd of April 2016.

He said they also robbed one Afolabi Clement on the 28th of March 2016 and the 9th of December, 2015.

They were eventually arrested and arraigned before the court on 24th May 2019.

READ: Has husband killer, Maryam Sanda, received Presidential pardon?

Ogunleye called five witnesses and tendered eleven exhibits, including the confessional statements of the convicts, one cartridge ammunition, one gun, and two handsets.

On the part of the convicts, their counsel, Sulaimon Bello, pleaded with the court to be lenient with his clients.

Based on the preponderance of evidence before the court, Justice Falola said the prosecution counsel proved his case beyond reasonable doubt and found the convicts guilty on the charges preferred against them and sentenced them accordingly.

Daily Trust reports that the convicts have a right to appeal to the Supreme Court.

However, should the apex court uphold the conviction and sentence, the convicts will be executed upon the signing of their warrant of execution by the state governor.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App