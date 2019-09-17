Court sentences trader to 6 months in prison for cheating herdsman

  1. Home
A Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja, yesterday sentenced a trader, Waliu Aremu, 35, who pleaded guilty to cheating a herdsman of N242,000, to six months in prison.

The judge, Sani Mohammed, who summarily tried and convicted Aremu, however, gave him an option to pay a fine of N11,000.

Mohammed also ordered the convict to pay N242,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Vincent Osuji, told the court that the complainant, Ismail Mohammed reported the matter at the Karu Police Station, on Aug. 5.

He said that the complainant entrusted three cows valued at N342,000 to the convict to sell.

Osuji told the court that he only paid N100,000, and converted the remaining N242,000 to his personal use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code Law.  (NAN)

 

