Court sentences soldier to 4 years in prison for stealing N93,000

ADVERTISEMENT

A magistrate court in Jos, on Wednesday, sentenced a 37-year-old soldier, Samuel Hassan, to four years in prison for stealing N93,000 from his neighbour’s account.

Magistrate Roseline Baraje, convicted Hassan after he pleaded guilty to breach of trust, cheating, theft and misappropriation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baraje, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N40,000.

She also ordered the convict to pay N93,000 as compensation to the complainant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baraje said the punishment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported on July 7 at the ‘A’ Division Police Station by Mrs Helen Geoffrey of Angwan Mission Tudun Wada, Jos who is the complainant.

Dabit said the complainant entrusted her ATM card to the accused in May and he used it to withdraw N93,000 from the account without her consent.

During police investigation, he said, the ATM card was recovered from the accused. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App