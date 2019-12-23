Breaking News
Court sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder

Khashoggi

Five people have been sentenced to death over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but two top figures investigated over the killing have been exonerated, Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor said Monday.

“The court issued death sentences on five men who directly took part in the killing,” the prosecutor said in a statement. (AFP)

