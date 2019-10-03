Court sentences ex-convict to two year for stealing phone

ADVERTISEMENT

A 28-year-old man, Fatai Kamorudeen, has been convicted and sentenced to two year imprisonment by a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun state, for stealing phone and money.

Police Prosecutor, Fatoba Temitope, told the court on Thursday that Fatai who has just completed a two-year jail term committed another crime on 21st of January, 2019 at about 02:30am at Tanishi area, Osogbo where he stole some phones and a sum of N10,000.

He said the offence committed by Fatai was contrary to and punishable under Sections 516 and 411 (1&2) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume II, Law of Osun state of Nigeria 2002.

Fatai pleaded guilty to the offences levelled against him by the police and pleaded for leniency.

The Magistrate, Mrs. O.A Oloyede, convicted Fatai and sentenced him to two years imprisonment, expressing worry that the man failed to change after completing his previous jail term.

