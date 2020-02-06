Court sentences bizman to death for killing Uber driver

ADVERTISEMENT

An FCT High Court in Nyanya has sentenced Obinna Echianu to death for armed robbery and culpable homicide.

Justice Peter Kekemeke, in his judgment on Thursday, however acquitted Echianu’s co-defendant, Everly Nnorom.

Echianu, 42, a businessman was arraigned along with 27-year-old Nnorom, a student, by the police on a five-count charge bordering on armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and culpable homicide.

The prosecutor, Donatus Abah had told the court that Echiannu, from Abia State and Nnorom, from Imo State on December 25, 2016 conspired to commit the offence of armed robbery and culpable homicide, punishable with death.

He said the duo, while armed with a Revolver Pistol and 33 live ammunition (bullets), robbed one Inalegwu Edwin Ali of his Nissan Almera car and one mobile phone at Gosa pedestrian bridge, Airport road, Abuja.

He said after both of them successfully robbed Ali, Echianu intentionally shot him in the head causing his death.

Echianu was also charged with the offence of unlawful possession of firearms and live ammunition with which he shot the deceased. The charge said the firearms and ammunition were later recovered from his residence in Abia State on March 21, 2017.

