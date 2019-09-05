Breaking News
Xenophobic: Why we closed our foreign missions in Nigeria – South Africa
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Court sentences biker to 1 month in prison for ”public stunts” at 12.30 a.m.
ADVERTISEMENT

Court sentences biker to 1 month in prison for ”public stunts” at 12.30 a.m.

By . Published Date
Bikers riding for peace, diversity across the globe

A Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a biker, Sani Adamu, to one month in prison for performing public stunts at 12.30 a.m. and disturbing the peace.

The convict, who resides in Mararaba, Nasarawa state, pleaded guilty to the charges bordering on public nuisance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge, Sani Mohammed, who summarily tried and convicted Adamu however, gave him an option to pay a fine of N3,000 .

Mohammed also ordered the police to release the convict’s motorcycle.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Vincent Osuji, told the court that on Aug. 3, a team of policemen led by the DCO I Karu police station Abuja, SP Moses Maku, raided some black-spots within Karu.

Osuji said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 198 of the Penal Code Law.( NAN)

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.