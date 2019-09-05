Court sentences biker to 1 month in prison for ”public stunts” at 12.30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a biker, Sani Adamu, to one month in prison for performing public stunts at 12.30 a.m. and disturbing the peace.

The convict, who resides in Mararaba, Nasarawa state, pleaded guilty to the charges bordering on public nuisance.

The judge, Sani Mohammed, who summarily tried and convicted Adamu however, gave him an option to pay a fine of N3,000 .

Mohammed also ordered the police to release the convict’s motorcycle.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Vincent Osuji, told the court that on Aug. 3, a team of policemen led by the DCO I Karu police station Abuja, SP Moses Maku, raided some black-spots within Karu.

Osuji said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 198 of the Penal Code Law.( NAN)

