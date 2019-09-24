Court sentences 2 friends to 16 months in prison for house breaking, theft

ADVERTISEMENT

A Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Monday sentenced two friends to 16 months in prison, for house breaking and theft.

The judge, Sani Mohammed, sentenced Ibrahim Mohammed and Sara Buhari, after they pleaded guilty to house breaking and theft,

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed, however, gave the convicts an option to pay a fine of N26, 000.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Vincent Osuji, told the court that the complainant, Vivian Onyekachi, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station, on Sept. 1.

He said that the convicts broke into the complainant’s apartment and stole household items.

Osuji said that during police investigation, authorities found out that the convicts belonged to a gang of thieves who specialised in breaking into people’s homes.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 80, 348, 353, 287, 327 and 306 of the Penal Code Law. (NAN)

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App