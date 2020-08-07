Court sacks Zamfara APC excos

ADVERTISEMENT

A high court sitting in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, on Friday dissolved the executive council members of wards, local government and state levels of the All Progressive Congress in the state.

Alhaji Surajo Garba and 138 others, who are political allies of Senator Kabir Garba Marafa had earlier sued the state party executive council members challenging the 2018 party Congress.

They said that there were irregularities and that they were disenfranchised.

Delivering the judgement that took about four hours, Justice Bello Tukur Gummi, said the complaints by Alhaji Surajo Garba and 138 that they were disenfranchised during the 2018 party Congress was genuine.

The court then dissolved all executive council members of the party at all levels, asking them to stop parading themselves as party leaders.

The court then ordered for fresh congress in which due process should be followed and level playing ground be given to all members.

Counsel to Alhaji Surajo Garba, Barrister Misbahu Salaudeen told Daily Trust that the court had learnt that members of the party were disenfranchised which led to the dissolution of the party executives at levels.

However, the counsel to the state party executives, Barrister Kelechi Odeoyegbo, said they would study the judgement and may appeal.

