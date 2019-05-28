Court restrains Kano anti-graft agency from arresting Emir Sanusi’s chief of staff, 2 others

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kano State High Court presided over by Justice S. B Namallam has restrained Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission from arresting the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi’s Chief of Staff, Alhaji Munir Sanusi and two others.

Justice Namallam ordered the commission to maintain the status quo pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

The judge therefore adjourned the case till June 13, 2019 for the hearing of the substantive application which should be served on all the parties.

It would be recalled that the anti-corruption agency had earlier secured an order for the arrest of three staff of Kano emirate council who happened to be the plaintiffs in the matter before Justice Namallam.

The staff are Alhaji Munir Sanusi, Mujitaba Abba and Sani Muhammad Kwaru.

When contacted, the Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, expressed shock on the development, saying “I was shocked that among the things these people presented to the court was Daily Trust newspaper of today to secure an order to stop the commission from effecting their arrest.

“As law abiding agency, we will comply with the order even though we were only served with an order that was not accompanied by any motion on notice. The order was expected to be accompanied by motion on notice but I was served with only order.”

Rimingado said the commission would maintain the status quo.

He however assured that the commission would not be deter from discharging its duties according to the provision of laws establishing it.

