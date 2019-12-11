Court restrains Ganduje from creating Council of Chiefs in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kano State High Court presided over by Justice A. T. Badamasi has ordered Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje from creating Council of Chiefs in the newly created emirates.

A copy of the interim injunction duly signed by the judge, obtained by Daily Trust restrained Governor Ganduje from taking away the functions and powers of the applicants under the Kano State Emirate Council Law 2019 pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice.

The court also restrained the 3rd respondent (Governor Ganduje) “from taking any step whatsoever under the law without consultation with the applicants pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice,” the order reads.

Justice Badamasi, however, adjourned the case till December 17, 2019 for hearing of notice on motion.

It would be recalled that four senior council members and kingmakers in the Kano Emirate Council filed a case before Justice Badamasi challenging the state governor from creating four additional emirates in the state.

Other parties in the suit are speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Kano State House of Assembly, Kano State Attorney General, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir and Dr Ibrahim Abubakar.

The applicants in the suit are Alhaji Yusuf Nabahani (Madakin Kano), Alhaji Abdullahi Sarki Ibrahim Makama (Madakin Kano), Alhaji Bello Abubakar (Sarkin Dawaki Maituta) and Alhaji Mukhtar Adnan (Sarkin Ban Kano).

When contacted, the state’s Commissioner of Justice, Barr Ibrahim Mukhtar said “prior to the issuance of the order, a law was formulated which paved way for the appointment of the four emirs and Kano State Council of Chiefs.

“This also allows government to appoint Emir Muhammad Sanusi ll as chairman of the council.

The four emirates on their part have already inaugurated their councils with emirs as chairmen of their respective councils.

“So, where did government take over the functions and powers of the applicants as they claimed? Government did not in any way temper with the functions and powers of the applicants,” he queried.

