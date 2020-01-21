Court restrains El-Rufai from demolishing Durbar Hotel

ADVERTISEMENT

A High Court, sitting in Kaduna, has restrained Governor Nasir El-Rufai and agencies of the Kaduna State Government from further demolishing and taking over of any part of Durbar Hotel Plc.

The building, formerly housing the hotel, located on Muhammadu Buhari Way, Kaduna, was demolished by an agency of the state government last week in what is believed to be part of the urban renewal programme of the El-Rufai-led government.

The property had been abandoned over the years following series of litigations over ownership some of which are yet to be determined at the courts as at the time it was demolished.

The restraining order is consequent upon an exparte motion brought before the court by the Management of Durbar Hotel Plc praying the court for an order of interim injunction restraining El-Rufai and agencies of the state government from demolishing, taking over, or tampering with the property.

Durbar Hotel had in the application also sought an interim injunction restraining El-Rufai and agencies of the state government from further trespassing into the property pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

Upon hearing the exparte motion, Justice Hannatu Balogun of the State High Court, noted that having seen the documents filed especially the affidavit of urgency and exhibits, granted the order.

“I grant an order restraining the Defendants from taking over the property in issue and from further tampering with some or trespassing into same or developing or assigning same pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice,” she stated in the order.

The case has been adjourned to February 4, 2020 for the motion on notice.

