Court remands Zamfara APC’s spokesman over public incitement, defamation of character

Zamfara state’s APC Publicity committee secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Danmaliki Gidan Goga, was on Tuesday arraigned before the Upper Shari’a Court in Gusau on charges bordering on defamation of character of Governor Bello Matawalle as well as inciting public disturbance.

Presenting the case, Counsel to Governor Bello Matawalle, Barrister Ibrahim Haruna said, Danmaliki had held a press conference last Saturday, where he castigated Governor Matawalle and wanted to cause public disturbance, an action contrary to section 287 and 142 of of the Shari’a penal code.

Barrister Ibrahim told the court that the said press conference was published by both the conventional and social media outfits, explaining that the Governor’s image was tarnished as a result of the press conference and could cause public disturbance.

Danmaliki who once served as a commissioner in the state pleaded not guilty to the charges after which his counsel, Barr. Bello Umar asked for a copy of the charges with which he urged the court to dismiss the case or release his client on bail.

However, the counsel to Governor Matawalle objected to it saying that there was no compulsion for the court to grant him bail as constitution says unless the reasons given by the dependant were accepted by the court, according to section 300 sub section one.

The presiding judge, Justice Hadi Sani, however ordered the accused to be remanded in prison custody till the 12th of December, for the continuation of the case.

