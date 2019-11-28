Court remands Zamfara APC chieftain over rustling

ADVERTISEMENT

An Upper Sharia Court in Zamfara State Wednesday remanded the former commissioner of local government and chieftaincy affairs, Alhaji Bello Dankande Gamji. in prison custody over cattle rustling.

Gamji was a commissioner in the former governor Abdulaziz Yari administration.

The court charged the former commissioner for alleged conspiracy, aiding and abating of the rustling of 50 cows and 52 sheep, belonging to people of the state.

Presenting the charges before the court, Barrister Ibrahim Haruna said the former commissioner allegedly instructed two vigilante group members, Saminu Gandau and Shitu Mafara, to abduct Sani Na,awala and Alhaji Ja,o and confiscate their animals.

He further told the court that the whereabouts of the two abducted persons were still unknown.

The accused person, Alhaji Bello Dankande Gamji, denied the allegations and directed his lawyer to continue with the case.

Gamji’s lawyer, Barrister Bello Umar, demanded for a copy of the case, but the government’s lawyer said it would be released later.

The defence counsel, Barrister Umar told the court that it had no jurisdiction to entertain the case, since the alleged crimes were not committed in its area.

He added that the only court that could entertain the case was the one located where the offences were said to have been committed (Bakura and Talata-Mafara Local Governments).

He therefore prayed the court to dismiss the case.

After hearing from both sides, the judge, Justice Hadi Sani, said he would study the case to ascertain whether the court has the power to entertain it or not and adjourned the case to December 12. The accused person was asked to stay in prison custody.

