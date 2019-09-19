Court remands woman for allegedly pouring hot oil on neighbour

ADVERTISEMENT

A Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State yesterday ordered that a 30-year-old woman, Miss Ifeyinwa Nduka, who allegedly poured hot oil on her neighbour, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending doctor’s report.

Miss Nduka, whose address was not given, was charged with assault, but she pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya remanded the defendant, pending when the court receives the doctor’s report on the condition of the complainant.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until Oct.21 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Patrick Nkem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept.14, at about 7p.m at Unity Estate, Magbon area of Lagos.

Nkem alleged that the defendant poured hot oil on her neighbour, Ms Abisola Salau, causing her grievous injury.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 245 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

