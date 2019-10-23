Court remands tricyclist over murder

ADVERTISEMENT

A tricycle operator, Sulaimon Opeyemi, who allegedly stabbed a man to death with a knife, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Igbosere High Court, Lagos.

Opeyemi is facing trial on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit murder and murder, preferred against him by the Lagos State government.

The state counsel, Mr Babatunde Sunmonu, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the alleged offences on April 2, 2018 at Adeniji Adele area of Lagos Island.

The prosecutor said Opeyemi unlawfully killed one Soji Arepo by stabbing him with knives and cutlasses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in prison.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye remanded the defendant in prison and thereafter adjourned the case until December 9 for hearing. (NAN)

