Court remands trader for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old girl

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 50-year-old trader, Sanni Arowolo, charged with defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old girl,be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, pending legal advice.

Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that the police to send the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).

ADVERTISEMENT

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Aug. 28 for mention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 8 at his residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayorinde alleged that Arowolo who rented out a shop to the girl’s mother, defiled the minor and got her pregnant.

He alleged that the mother of the girl reported the case .

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribed life imprisonment for defilement. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App