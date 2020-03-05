Court remands tiler for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl

ADVERTISEMENT

An FCT High Court in Kubwa, on Wednesday, ordered that a 44-year-old tiler, Anthony Onuchukwu, who allegedly defiled a nine-year-old girl, be remanded in a custodial centre.

Onuchukwu, a father of four children, was charged with defilement.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya adjourned the case untill May 18, 19, 20 and 21 for hearing.

Ogbonnaya in her ruling on an oral bail application for the defendant, ordered the defence counsel, Elom Aneke, to make a formal bail application, in order for the court to see reasons to grant it.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Adama Musa told the court that the defendant unlawfully had sexual intercourse with a nine-year-old girl at Tunga Wakili, Dei-dei, Abuja on November 19, 2019.

He said the defendant threatened to kill the girl if she told anybody about it, adding that the offence contravened Sect. 31 (1) of the Child Rights Act.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)

