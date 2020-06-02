Court remands suspected killers of NYSC member in Osun

ADVERTISEMENT

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State on Monday remanded three men in police custody for allegedly killing a corps member serving in the National Youths Service scheme (NYSC), Adebayo Mukaila.

According to the charge sheet, the accused persons; Jelili Kareem, 29; Oludayo Oludele, 34; Awodeji Muyiwa, 36; Anifowose Buliaminu, 25; committed the offence on January 28, 2020 at Omo west Osogbo.

The prosecutor, Inspector Akintunde Jacob, told the court that the first, second and third defendants had robbed Mukaila of recharge cards worth #300,000 and cash sum of #2,500 and unlawfully killed him while the fourth defendant unlawfully received recharge cards worth #300,000.

The fourth defendant pleaded not guilty of count charge of unlawfully receiving stolen materials leveled against him by the police, while the plea of other defendants was not taken.

The defense counsel K.A Adepoju prayed the court for the bail of the fourth defendant that his offense is bailable.

The Magistrate, Modupe Awodele, ordered the remand of first, second and third defendants in police custody and granted the fourth defendant a bail of #200,000 with two sureties in like sum, one of which must be civil servants

The magistrate adjourned the matter till July 13, 2020.

