Court remands student for impregnating16-year-old girl

By . Published Date

A Magistrates’ Court in Minna on Friday ordered that a 20-year-old student, Babangida Husseini, who allegedly impregnated a 16-year-old, be remanded prison.

The police charged Husseini with two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a child and impregnating a student.

Magistrate Mariam Kings ordered adjourned until July 16 for the prosecution to call its witnesses, even though Husseini pleaded guilty to the charge..

Kings held that the adjournment is to enable the police present more evidences to establish its case considering the gravity of the offence.
The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Aliyu Yakubu told the court that the father of the girl, Bilyaminu Musa, filed a petition on June 7.

Yakubu said the father alleged that, the defendant had sex with his daughter, an SS2 student of Government Day Chanchaga Minna and  impregnated her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 18 (2) and 25 (3) of the Child Rights Law of Niger State. (NAN) Po

