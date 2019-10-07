Court remands six Kaduna Islamiyya teachers in prison 

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kaduna Magistrate Court has remanded six teachers of Ahmad Bn Hambal ‎Islamiyya school that were arrested by police at the Kaduna Prison.

The six teachers arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Court 16, Musa Lawal Mohammed, on Monday were brought by police around 1pm, as the case commenced around 2pm and ended by 3:30pm.

Those arraigned were Ismail Abubakar, Umar Abubakar, Abdul’azeez Adam, Abubakar Muktar, Abdullahi Auwal and Salisu Ibrahim.

The Police Prosecutor, Hassan .M. Malan, who read out the First Information Report to the court said the six defendants were accused of criminal conspiracy, ‎wrongful confinement, cruelty to persons and unnatural act.

The prosecutor told the court that police investigation is ongoing.

Counsel to the defendants, Sani Shehu Surajo, told the court that the defendants were only at the court for cognisance only because the court lacks jurisdiction to take their plea.

He also tried to convince the court to allow the defendants to remain in police custody since investigation into their case was ongoing but the police prosecutor rejected that saying the police facility was overstretched.

‎In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate judge Musa Lawal Muhammed said the court lacks the jurisdiction to try the defendants because one of the offences they were accused of was capital offence and only High Court has the jurisdiction for that.

He therefore said, because of that, they (defendants) will be remanded in Kaduna convict prison as he adjourned the case to 29 of October for further mention.

The Counsel to the defendants later told journalists after the court sitting that they will approach the High Court with the certified FIR presented by police at the court for bail application.

