Court remands security guard for defiling 13-year-old girl

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Friday, ordered that a security guard, Tirimisiyu Oladeji, 60, who allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl, be remanded in prison custody, pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate O.O. Ogunkammi, did not take plea of Oladeji,who resides in Oke – Sapati area of Ibadan.

Ogunkammi remanded Oladeji in Agodi prison pending the outcome of legal advice from the office of the Oyo State Department of Public Prosecution.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Sept.27, for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Sikiru Opaleye, told the court that Oladeji in June, at Jericho area of Ibadan, defiled the minor.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 357 and is punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

Defence Counsel, Mrs Modupe Odunmomi appeared for the defendant. (NAN)

