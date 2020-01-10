Court remands primary school teacher for defiling 8-year-old boy in Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

A Magistrate Court 10 sitting in Bauchi metropolis has remanded 45 years old Haruna Aliyu, a primary school teacher to Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling 8-year-old pupil.

The suspect was accused of luring the victim (name-withheld) with N10 to have canal knowledge of him.

Daily Trust gathered that the suspect was arrested when the pupil fell sick and was questioned by his parents.

The Police prosecuting officer, Inspector Yusuf Usman, told the court that on the 6th of December 2019, a resident of Ganjuwa Quarters in Bauchi metropolis lodged a complaint at the Police Station accusing Haruna Aliyu of defiling his son.

According to Usman, the complainant reported that Aliyu took the victim to his room where he perpetrated the act of sodomy on him.

The prosecutor while presenting the case asked the court to grant him time to enable him render evidences for proper presentation of the matter and produce witness on the case which the court granted.

The presiding judge Magistrate Abdulmumini Adamu, adjourned the case to February 5 for hearing of the suit and ordered the suspect to be remanded in Correctional Centre pending the determination of the case.

