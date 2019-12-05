Court remands policeman over alleged murder at Lagos night club

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, on Thursday remanded a 48-year-old policeman, Apalowo Ola, who allegedly murdered a 27-year-old-man in a Lagos night club.

Chief Magistrate, Mr M.A. Ajiferuke, who did not take the plea of Ola, ordered that he should be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Facility for 30 days, pending advice from the state director of public prosecutions.

Ajiferuke adjourned the case until Jan. 27 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Raphael Donney, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 29, at the Crest Inn Club at 8.50p.m., on Balogun Street, Oshodi, Lagos State.

He alleged that the policeman shot one Mr Malik Mohammed with a gun on the head, causing his instant death.

He noted that murder contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and punishable with death. (NAN)

