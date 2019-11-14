Court remands mother of 4 for alleged child trafficking

ADVERTISEMENT

A Juvenile court sitting in Owerri on Thursday ordered that Nkiruka Kamalu, a mother of four, charged with alleged child trafficking, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

The police charged Kamalu with two counts of conspiracy and child trafficking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Magistrate A.O. Odioyenma ordered that the case file be transferred to the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

She said though bail was at the discretion of the court, the matter before her was a serious offence.

She adjourned until Jan. 16, 2020 for DPP reports.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, M.C. Eboh, told the court that Kamalu, jumped bail after being admitted to bail by a High Court in Owerri, where she is standing trial for acquisition of property under false pretences. (NAN)

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App