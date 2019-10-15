Court remands mechanic charged with rape of 10-yr-old girl

ADVERTISEMENT

A Chief Magistrate Court in Makurdi has remanded a mechanic charged with the rape of a 10-year-old girl at her parent’s home in Obarike-Ito in Obi Local Government Area of Benue State.

The court heard that the accused, Emmanuel Ogbile, committed the offence on September 21 at about 3:45pm contrary to sections 349 and 284 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State.

The First Information Report (FIR) indicated that the case was received at the Criminal Investigation Department in Makurdi from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Obi via a letter which stated that on September 26, the complainant, who is the mother of the victim, reported at Obi Division Obarike-Ito that the accused trespassed into her compound in search of an unknown pastor.

The FIR further stated that the complainant narrated that after she left her compound, the accused went into the bathroom where her 10-year-old daughter was bathing and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her and injured her on her private part.

During police investigation, the said Emmanuel Ogbile was said to have been arrested and confessed to committing the crime.

When the case came up in the court, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The chief magistrate, Joy Ayia, therefore ordered that the accused be remanded in Makurdi Medium Security Prison and adjourned the matter to December 19.

