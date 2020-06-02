Court remands man over incest

ADVERTISEMENT

A Wuse Zone II magistrates’ court has ordered that a 46-year-old man, Obed Jika, who allegedly defiled his 16-year-old sister in-law, be remanded in police custody pending bail application.

Chief Magistrate Idayat Akanni ordered that Jika be remanded in police custody and adjourned the matter to June 3.

The police charged Jika, who resides in Apo, Abuja, with two counts of incest and criminal intimidation.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that Mr. Dodo Bitrus of NSCDC, Kagarko Division, Kaduna State, reported the matter at the Apo police station, Abuja, on May 21.

Nwafoaku alleged that Jika defiled the teenager who was an orphan.

He further alleged that the defendant who had accommodated and cared for the victim in the last six years had been sexually harassing her.

Nwafoaku further alleged that the defendant also threatened to kill her if she exposed their affair, but that she spoke up when she had an opportunity to visit her family.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 390 and 397 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr. Richard Adedoyin, counsel to the defendant, prayed the court to grant bail to his client citing Sections 35(4) and 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution and Sections 158 and 165(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

The defence counsel also said the defendant would neither jump bail nor intimidate the witnesses in or any further investigation in the case, if granted bail.

The prosecutor, however, objected to the bail application and prayed the court to look at the nature of the offence; which involved threat to the life of the victim.

Adedoyin, counsel to the defendant, in reply to the prosecutor, opposed his prayers and urged the court to use its discretion to grant bail in favour of the defendant.

According to him, “The defendant is a family man, breadwinner of his family, and has been on police administrative bail.

“I also urge the court to consider the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of the defendant, as an accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.” (NAN)

