Court remands man in prison for allegedly stealing food, other items

The Osun State Police Command has arraigned a man, Olayinka Ogunleye, before a magistrate court in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, for burglary and stealing.

The police prosecutor, Mr Elisha Oluwasegun, told the court that Ogunleye entered into the house of Olatunde Olaoluwa, Adekunle Oluwatosin, Olalekan Bolaji, Adeoye Kazeem and Adeyemo Ismaila and threatened them with a gun as he robbed them.

Oluwasegun told the court that Ogunleye also stole food items, beverages, electrical materials and television set.

The accused person, who had no lawyer to defend him, denied stealing the items listed by the prosecutor.

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara remanded Ogunleye in prison till January 31, 2020.

