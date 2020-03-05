Court remands man for raping 6-year-old girl

ADVERTISEMENT

Kebbi State Chief Magistrate Court IV, has ordered that Sanusi Usman be remanded in correctional center for alleged defilement of six-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Zainab Suru, ordered Sanusi Usman of Saulawa area in Bena District of Dankuwa-Sagu local government area to be remanded in the correctional center pending legal advise from the state Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the accused was however, not taken by the court.

According to the case file, number BK/66C/2020, the accused lured his victim under the pretext of sending her on an errand and in the process had unlawful canal knowledge of her.

The offence contravened section 283 of Kebbi State penal code.

The chief Magistrate, adjourned the case to March, 25, for further mention.

