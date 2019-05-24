Court remands man for beating teenager to death

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday ordered the remand of one Femi Aderounmu in prison for allegedly beating a teenager to death.

Aderounmu, 29, who resides at No. 1, Moshalasi St., Iponri, Lagos is facing a charge of murder.

His plea was not taken.

The Magistrate, Mr Tolu Agbona, remanded the defendant in Ikoyi Prisons and ordered that the case file should be sent to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Agbona adjourned the case until June 26.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. D. Raphel, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 15 at 4.00 p.m. at No. 1, Africa Road, Iponri.

He alleged that the defendant had beaten up the teenager to death.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 223 stipulates death sentence for offenders. (NAN)

