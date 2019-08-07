Court remands man for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday ordered that 45- year-old man, Durodola Kehinde,who allegedly raped his 15-year-old daughter, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

The Senior Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of Kehinde, because the lacked jurisdiction , ordered that he be remanded in Agodi prison.

She ordered the police to duplicate the case file to the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions

Adetuyibi adjourned the matter until Oct.8, for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Samod Aliu, in the charge sheet, alleged that Kehinde raped his 15-year-old daughter.

Aliu alleged that Kehinde committed the offence between 2017 and 2019.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 357 and is punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 200.

Aliu alleged that the girl has been abused by her father since she was 13. (NAN)

