Court remands man for allegedly raping daughters in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kaduna State Magistrate court has remanded one Muhammad Isah for allegedly having canal knowledge of his two underage daughters.

Justice Musa Lawal of Magistrate Court 16 further adjourned the case to March 30th 2020 pending when the accused would have been served with new charges from the State High Court.

Daily Trust reports that Prosecution counsel, Suleiman Ibrahim Kufena had told the court that fresh charges had been filed before the High Court.

However, the defendant, whose lawyer Murtala Baba Ibi was absent in court said though he had not been personally served, he was not aware if a court order had been served to his lawyer.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Daily Trust reports that the offence of rape contravenes section 258 of the Kaduna State Penal code 2017 and is punishable by life imprisonment while that of incest contravenes section 370 of the same law and is punishable by imprisonment for a term of not less than 14 years.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App