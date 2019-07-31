Court remands man charged with sodomising 12-year-old

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kano Chief Magistrate Court, on Tuesday, ordered that a 35-year-old man, Yusuf Magaji, who allegedly sodomised a 12-year-old boy, be remanded in prison custody, pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril, who did not take the plea of Magaji, adjourned the case until Aug.15, for further mention.

Jibril ordered the prosecution to return the case file to the Kano State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Earlier, the persecution counsel, Insp. Pogu Lale, told the court that Malam Aliyu Usman, who resides in Mariri Quarters, Kano, reported the case at Mariri Police Division on July 8.

He said on the same date at about 3.30pm, the complainant’s 12-year-old son, was sent on an errand and on his way, the defendant dragged him into a nearby uncompleted building at Mariri Quarters and sodomised him.

The defendant denied committing the offence.

Lale said that the offence contravened Section 284 of the Penal Code Law. (NAN)

