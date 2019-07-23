Court remands man charged with sexual assault of stepdaughter

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ikeja Chief Magistrate Court, on Monday, ordered that a 49-year-old man, Mr Michael Akintayo, accused of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter be remanded in prison.

The magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who did not take the plea of Akintayo, remanded him in Kirikiri Prison and ordered that the case file be sent to the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

She adjourned the case until Oct. 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the prosecuting officer, ASP. Benson Emuerhi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences between 2017 and April, 2019, at his residence in Railway Compound, Ebute-Meta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emuerhi alleged that the defendant had been sexually assaulting his 13-year-old stepdaughter (name withheld) since 2017 by using his finger to penetrate her private part.

She said that the last time the defendant abused her was sometime in May when he called her into his room and fingered her.

“The victim lodged a complaint at the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) and a petition was sent to the office of the commissioner of police for further investigation,” the prosecutor said.

Emuerhi said the offence contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App