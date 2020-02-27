Court remands man charged with alleged murder

ADVERTISEMENT

A chief magistrate court sitting at the Botanical Garden, Ebute Meta, Lagos, yesterday ordered that a 21-year-old man charged with murder should be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos.

Chief Magistrate C. A. Adedayo handed down the order following the arraignment of Emmanuel Osim for allegedly killing a man, identified as White London.

The police from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, alleged that Osim stabbed London to death on February 13, 2020 at about 1am at the White sand area of Ijora Badia, Lagos.

No plea was taken from the accused person before he was ordered to be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Further hearing on the case has been fixed for March 30, 2020.

