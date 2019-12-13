  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Court remands man, 55, for allegedly defiling daughter
ADVERTISEMENT

Court remands man, 55, for allegedly defiling daughter

By . Published Date
High Court

An Ikeja Chief Magistrate Court, on Thursday, remanded a 55-year-old man, Nathaniel Okwuegbelem, in a custodial centre for allegedly defiling his 16-year-old daughter.

The Magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi, who did not take the plea of Okwuegbelem, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, pending an advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Osunsanmi had ordered the police to return the case file to the DPP for advice.

The defendant, who resides at Ikotun area of Lagos, is facing a charge of rape.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, ASP. Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in August at his residence.

Ayorinde said that the defendant had canal knowledge of his daughter on two occasions.

“The girl told her friend what her father had done to her and she reported the case to the police,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The magistrate adjourned the case till Jan. 13, for mention. (NAN)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.