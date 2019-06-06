Court remands man, 43, over alleged defilement of 10-year-old girl

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 43-year-old man, Chukwuma Smart, in prison for allegedly having canal knowledge of his neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who did not take plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sule-Amzat also ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until July 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendant, who lives at Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos, is facing a charge of defilement.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant on April 3, unlawfully had canal knowledge of the girl at his residence.

“The defendant defiled his neighbour’s daughter by forcefully having sexual intercourse with her,” he said.

The prosecutor said that parent of the victim reported the case to the police, leading to the arrest of the defendant.

Emuerhi said the offence

contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 137 prescribes 14 years imprisonment for defilement, if found guilty. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App