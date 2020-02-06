Court remands man, 25, for raping girl, 13

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 25-year-old man, Zuberu Kamilu, in Kirikiri Correctional Service for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr K.O. Ogundare, who did not take the plea of Kamilu, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Ogundare adjourned the case until Feb. 26 for mention.

The defendant, who resides in Mushin area of Lagos, is facing two-count charge of breach of peace and rape.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Edet Akadu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 26, at 2p.m. at his residence.

Akadu said that the defendant forcefully had sexual intercourse with the girl.

Akadu said the offences contravened Sections 168, 135 and 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

