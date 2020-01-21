Court remands ‘Mama B/Haram’, 2 others over N45m fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

A Borno State High Court in Maiduguri has remanded Aisha Alkali Wakil, alias Mama Boko Haram, and two other persons in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service for alleged conspiracy and cheating.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the trio yesterday on a 5-count charge of conspiracy and cheating. Mama Boko Haram is the chief executive officer of an NGO, Complete Care and Aid Foundation. The two other persons arraigned along with her are, Tahiru Alhaji Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyade, the Programme Manager and Country Director of the NGO.

The prosecutor, Benjamin Manji, said the three persons and one Saidu Mukhtar (at large) sometime between June and August 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State conspired, obtained “with intent to defraud”, the sum of N45 million from one Mohammed Umar Mohammed of Nyeuro International Limited under the false pretence of executing a contract.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Aisha Kumalia thereafter adjourned the matter to February 10-12 for trial.

