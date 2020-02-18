Court remands Lebanese, 2 others over human trafficking

ADVERTISEMENT

A 62-year-old Lebanese and other Nigerians have been remanded following their arraignment on charges bordering on trafficking of some Nigerian women to Lebanon.

The Lebanese, Mohammed Wafic Hamze, and the two Nigerians, Adetunji Taofeek Sanusi, 34 and Tunde Awwal, 27, were arraigned yesterday before a Federal High Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, a release by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge and were subsequently remanded in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ilorin while the case was adjourned to February, 26 for the commencement of the trial.

Their arraignments followed the conclusion of investigation into the case of a Nigerian female that was trafficked to Lebanon allegedly for exploitation. The video of the woman had gone viral on social media platforms about three weeks ago. She was subsequently rescued and brought back to Nigeria.

The statement issued by the Oshogbo Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mr Saadu Mustpha, stated that further investigation revealed that contrary to the initial report, 16 victims were believed to have been trafficked to the Middle East countries by the accused persons out of which only three have been rescued.

