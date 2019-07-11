Court remands Lagos pastor for allegedly impregnating 15-yr-old girl

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ikeja magistrate court, in Lagos on Wednesday, ordered the remand in Kirikiri Prison of a 36 year-old pastor, Pope Paul, who allegedly defiled and impregnated a 15-year-old girl.

The magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, did not take the plea of the defendant.

ADVERTISEMENT

She ordered that Paul should be kept behind bars pending the receipt of legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The defendant, who resides at Egan, Igando, Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between January and February at his residence.

Ayorinde said that the defendant had carnal knowledge of the 14-year-old girl which resulted into pregnancy.

“The defendant severally had sexual intercourse with the girl who came to spend holiday with his family.

“On returning to her parents, after spending holiday with Paul, the girl’s mother discovered that she was pregnant.

“When her mother queried her, the victim told her that the defendant made love to her on several occasions,” he said.

The prosecutor said the victim’s mother reported the case and the defendant was arrested.

According to him, the offence violated Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

The case was adjourned until Aug.7 for mention (NAN).

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App