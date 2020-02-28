Court remands Indian, others over forgery

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of an Indian and two others for allegedly forging receipts of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Chucks Okeke, Omkar Shinde, Shittu Adedeji and a company, Everchem Paints Nigeria Limited, were arraigned before the court on a three-count charge of forgery.

Senior State Counsel Olofindare Adeleke alleged that Okeke and Shinde, an Indian, and Everchem Paints, forged 15 SON receipts on February 12, 2020 at Close 6, House 4 Satellite Town, Lagos, and at 110/114 Oshodi Apapa Expressway, Isolo.

He said the defendants committed the alleged offence “with intent to use the false documents as genuine”.

He said Adedeji thereafter presented the said forged receipts to SON officials knowing that they were forged.

During their arraignment on Wednesday, the defendants pleaded not guilty.

Justice Saliu Saidu thereafter ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Ikoyi Custodial centre.

