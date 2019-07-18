  1. Home
Court remands engineer for illegally renting out plot of land

Shari’ah court

A Magistrates’ Court in Wuse Zone II, Abuja, on Wednesday ordered that an engineer, Dennis Otikpere who illegally rented out spaces on a plot of  land belonging to a businessman, be remanded in prison, pending bail.

The police charged Otikpere, who lives in GRA, Benin City, Edo with cheating and criminal trespass.

Magistrate Lateef Abolaji, who refused to grant the defendant bail, adjourned the case until Aug. 6, for consideration  of the bail application.

Earlier, the  Prosecution Counsel, A.S Oyeyemi, told the court that the Law Firm of Poika Stan and Co sent a petition to the Inspector-General of police which referred it to the Assistant Inspector-General of police Zone VII Headquarters for investigation on Sept. 26, 2017.

Oyeyemi, alleged that  the defendant without the complainant’s authority and consent,  rented out spaces on a plot of land located in Abuja, to several tenants.

He alleged that the defendant received various sums of money from the tenants which he converted to his personal use.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also collected part payment of N2.5 million from the Redeemed Church of God for the sale of the land without the knowledge of the owner, Femori Nig. Ltd.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of  sections 322 and 348 of the Panel Code.

After the charge was read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty. (NAN)

 

 

